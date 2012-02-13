(Corrects second paragraph to clarify tax rate)

WASHINGTON Feb 13 President Barack Obama proposed on Monday limiting the tax breaks given to high-income earners on the interest paid by municipal bonds, a change that could rock the $3.7 trillion market if approved.

In his budget, Obama reiterated his desire to cut tax breaks for families with incomes over $250,000, saying they should only be allowed to reduce their tax liabilities to 28 percent of income from the current 35 percent.

Among the list of breaks, Obama specifically included tax-exempt interest - the payments made by U.S. municipal bonds.

Individual investors who buy municipal bonds frequently have high incomes, and one of the debt's chief selling points is that they can deduct the interest from their federal income taxes. The long-standing practice allows states, local governments and authorities to offer lower interest rates on their tax-exempt debt than they would on taxable bonds. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Editing by Andrea Ricci)