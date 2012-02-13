WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. Navy's top budget official said the fiscal 2013 budget included $811 million to cover projected cost overruns on the CVN 78 aircraft carrier being built by Huntington Ingalls Industries but said he expected to hold the line on further increases.

Navy Rear Admiral Joseph Malloy said the amount was included in the Navy's budget after considerable discussion among Navy, Pentagon and industry officials, and represented his best assessment of what the projected overrun would be.

Malloy said the number included was pretty close to some estimates, which had said the overrun could be as high at $1.1 billion, but he intended to work hard to avoid increases that went beyond the budgeted level. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Bernard Orr)