WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. Navy on Monday said
it would delay a competition for a new carrier-based unmanned
strike and surveillance plane until fiscal 2016 to allow
completion of a comprehensive review of requirements.
Rear Admiral William Lescher, deputy assistant secretary of
the Navy for budget, told reporters during a budget briefing
that the Navy had delayed its target for early operational use
of the new unmanned planes until 2022 or 2023.
The Navy had hoped to kick off the competition for a new
Unmanned Carrier-Launched Airborne Surveillance Strike (UCLASS)
program last fall, but delayed the release of a request for
proposals given affordability concerns and a Pentagon-wide
review of intelligence and surveillance programs.
Companies expected to compete for the program are Northrop
Grumman Corp, maker of the X-47B unmanned, unarmed plane
that has already been tested on U.S. carriers, Boeing Co,
Lockheed Martin Corp, and privately held General
Atomics.
