(Adds quotes from hearing)
By David Alexander and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. military officials
seeking a big boost in defense spending received little
encouragement on Thursday from a House panel reviewing their bid
for more funds, with one lawmaker saying the extra money would
have to be cut "with you or ... without you."
Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen, a senior member of the
Appropriations Committee in the House of Representatives, chided
President Barack Obama for proposing a $534 billion Pentagon
base budget that "ignores the law" by exceeding federal spending
caps by nearly $35 billion.
Frelinghuysen told Navy and Marine Corps leaders to submit
specific lists of programs that could be cut if Congress failed
to approve the Democratic president's request for more funding.
"With respect, I will advise you that we will cut the $13
billion with you or we will cut it without you, but we need to
do the job the law requires us to do," he said, noting the
Navy's budget request was about $13 billion above the levels
allotted under spending limits passed in 2011.
"We are bound to follow the law until instructed otherwise,"
he said.
Frelinghuysen told reporters after the hearing that he saw
growing consensus that the military needed more flexibility to
deal with "a dangerous world," but said the
Republican-controlled Congress was far from agreement on
removing budget caps known as "sequestration."
Admiral Jonathan Greenert, the chief of naval operations,
and General Joseph Dunford, the Marine Corps commandant, warned
that deep spending cuts since 2011 had already harmed military
readiness and further reductions could cost the lives of troops.
"Any funding level below ... this submission will require
revision to our defense strategy. And put simply, it will damage
the national security of the country," Greenert told the defense
appropriations subcommittee.
Dunford said deep budget cuts would force the Marines to cut
training and maintenance, resulting in fewer units ready for
action in the event of war and fewer trained Marines deployed
overseas.
"In a major conflict, those shortfalls will result in
delayed response and/or the unnecessary loss of young American
lives," he said.
Pressed on how to cut $13 billion from their budget request,
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said his biggest priority was to
protect shipbuilding and the reductions would probably have to
come from training, maintenance, modernization and procurement.
Those decisions will have a big impact on Navy suppliers
like General Dynamics Corp, Huntington Ingalls Industries
Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp and Austal.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Alexander; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Chris Reese)