WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. Navy Secretary Ray
Mabus said all Navy and Marine Corps weapons programs were being
examined for possible cuts or cancellation if mandatory,
across-the-board budget cuts remained on the books in coming
years.
"Everything's got to be on the table. There are no sacred
cows," Mabus told military officers at the National Defense
University in Washington.
Mabus urged lawmakers to give the Pentagon the flexibility
to make choices about implementing $500 billion in cuts over the
next decade, but said some weapons programs could still face
cuts, even if the department was granted that flexibility.
He said the Navy was taking particular aim at service
contracts, which account for about $40 billion of its annual
spending of $160 billion.
Lockheed Martin Corp, maker of the F-35 fighter jet
and one of the Navy's Littoral Combat Ship designs, General
Dynamics Corp, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc,
and Australia's Austal are anxiously awaiting news
about how the Navy would achieve the required savings in its
fiscal 2105 budget plan now being prepared.