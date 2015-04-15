(Corrects first name of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike
Enzi in paragraph 9)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner appointed five largely
loyal Republican allies to a negotiating panel on Tuesday to
work out differences between House- and Senate-passed budgets.
Along with three Democrats, the House negotiators are aiming
to quickly reconcile differing levels and specifics of cuts to
social safety net programs and increases for military spending.
Both budgets aim to eliminate deficits within 10 years with
no new tax revenues, but the House version claims to achieve
that a year sooner, in 2024. The Senate version includes more
restrictions on an increase in off-budget war funding aimed at
supplementing Pentagon funding while nominally maintaining
statutory spending caps.
The five House Republican "conferees" do not include any of
the House Budget Committee's most conservative members, who had
objected to efforts to boost war funding by about $38 billion
without any offsetting savings. This forced a rare delay in the
panel's vote to approve the budget and led Boehner to restore
the funds through an amendment that he pushed through the House
Rules Committee.
The Republican negotiators are led by Budget Committee
Chairman Tom Price and include panel vice chairman Todd Rokita
of Indiana, Diane Black of Tennessee, Mario Diaz-Balart of
Florida and freshman Representative John Moolenaar of Michigan.
"In the days to come, we will sit down and discuss how to
advance these positive solutions together in order to secure
more economic growth and opportunity, hold Washington
accountable, promote patient-centered health care, and ensure a
strong national defense," Price said in a statement.
Democrats, who have their smallest House minority since
1947, named three negotiators: Chris Van Hollen, the top
Democrat on the panel, John Yarmuth of Kentucky and Gwen Moore
of Wisconsin. They will largely be relegated to trying to draw
attention to spending cuts that hurt the poor
Senate Republican leaders are expected to name negotiators
later this week, party aides said.
The timeline for completing the budget, Congress' first
since 2009, has slipped since Price and Senate Budget Committee
Chairman Mike Enzi launched informal talks during a two week
Easter/Passover break. They initially aimed to have a budget
passed by a Wednesday deadline, but Enzi told reporters it would
likely be at least next week.
"There are a lot of details, and yes we've worked out a lot
of them, but we've got a lot to go," Enzi said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Ken Wills)