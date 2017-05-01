By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 1 A federal spending agreement
reached late on Sunday will reimburse New York City for money
spent securing U.S. President Donald Trump and his family at
Trump Tower in Manhattan.
Altogether, New York City and other state and local
governments that have hosted the president would receive $61
million in the latest federal budget deal.
Officials in Florida's Palm Beach County, home to Trump's
private club Mar-a-Lago, have also asked for help in paying
security costs.
"We are getting what we are owed," Mayor Bill de Blasio said
in a statement on Monday. "That's good news for our city and the
hardworking police officers faced with this unprecedented
security challenge."
He and Police Commissioner James O'Neill worked for several
months with New York's congressional delegation to have the
funds included in the deal, he said.
Congress is expected to approve the legislation by the end
of the week.
The deal includes $20 million for costs incurred between
Election Day in November and Inauguration Day in January, as
well as $41 million after Trump was sworn in.
The funding, which must be shared with other local
governments, is on top of the $7 million allocated last fall.
The city spends on average $127,000 to $146,000 a day for
the New York Police Department to protect First Lady Melania
Trump and the couple's young son when President Trump is not in
town.
Those costs are expected to swell to a daily average of
$308,000 when Trump is in the city, the mayor's office said.
Their home atop the 58-story skyscraper on Fifth Avenue near
Central Park is the site of regular protests and is in an area
popular with tourists.
When outlining his $84.9 billion executive city budget for
fiscal 2018 on Wednesday, de Blasio said the city normally
handles occasional visits from Presidents, but not ongoing costs
to keep the First Family secure in Trump Tower.
"We're not budgeting for something that's a federal
responsibility," he said, according to a transcript of his
remarks.
"It is ridiculous to expect local law enforcement... to bear
the extraordinary and ongoing costs of protecting the President
of the United States," Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who helped
lead the state's congressional delegation in making the
reimbursement request, said in a statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)