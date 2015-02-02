WASHINGTON Feb 2 U.S. President Barack Obama
formally unveiled his fiscal year 2016 budget on Monday with a
warning to Republicans to fully fund the Department of Homeland
Security or face putting the nation at risk.
In remarks from DHS headquarters, Obama said his plan to
boost programs that helped the middle class were paid for and
said it was time to end "mindless" austerity that had capped
spending on domestic and defense initiatives.
But his most forceful remarks were aimed at DHS funding,
which Republicans are threatening to curtail because of
opposition to Obama's executive order on immigration reform last
year.
"If Republicans let Homeland Security funding expire it is
the end to any new initiatives in the event that a new threat
emerges," he said.
