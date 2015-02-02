WASHINGTON Feb 2 U.S. President Barack Obama formally unveiled his fiscal year 2016 budget on Monday with a warning to Republicans to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security or face putting the nation at risk.

In remarks from DHS headquarters, Obama said his plan to boost programs that helped the middle class were paid for and said it was time to end "mindless" austerity that had capped spending on domestic and defense initiatives.

But his most forceful remarks were aimed at DHS funding, which Republicans are threatening to curtail because of opposition to Obama's executive order on immigration reform last year.

"If Republicans let Homeland Security funding expire it is the end to any new initiatives in the event that a new threat emerges," he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)