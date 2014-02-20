WASHINGTON Feb 20 President Barack Obama's
soon-to-be released budget proposal for the 2015 fiscal year
drops a past offer to trim cost-of-living increases in Social
Security, a White House official said on Thursday.
The offer made in last year's budget had been an attempt to
gain some Republican support. Dropping it this year is a sign
Democrats are girding for November congressional elections.
The budget offer, to be issued on March 4, will to adhere to
spending levels agreed to in a two-year bipartisan budget deal
that was achieved at the end of last year, the official said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Obama budget will include new proposals, including
expanded tax credits for the working poor, the official said.