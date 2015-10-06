WASHINGTON Oct 6 The U.S. Defense Department
would protect spending on operations and readiness if Congress
fails to pass a budget for fiscal 2016, which means the impact
would fall heavily on procurement programs, the Pentagon's chief
arms buyer said Tuesday.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall said a long-term
continuing resolution would maintain spending at last year's
levels, and could cause the department to break multiyear
agreements with companies, which would result in expensive
penalties.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)