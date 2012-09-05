By Jim Wolf
| WASHINGTON, Sept 5
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The top U.S. arms buyer
predicted on Wednesday that the Congress would pass a temporary
funding measure to stave off automatic across-the-board budget
cuts, probably for six months.
If the Pentagon then is required to pare its budget by about
11 percent and given a chance to prioritize, "we will probably
end up with a mix" of reduced arms production, slowed research
and development spending and program terminations, said Frank
Kendall, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition.
The across-the-board cuts, called sequestration, are set to
kick in on January 2 unless Congress acts to delay or repeal a
mandated $1.2 trillion in deficit-reduction measures by then.
One half of the specified spending cuts would be imposed on
national defense, on top of $487 billion in Pentagon budget cuts
already mandated over the coming decade.
"We're counting on Congress to avoid this," Kendall told an
industry conference known as ComDef. "It doesn't allow us to
find the things that are least important to us. It doesn't allow
us to avoid some of the damage that would be done by this kind
of a mechanism."
The likelihood is that Congress will agree to a continuing
resolution, probably for six months, Kendall added without
citing his source for this prediction.
A continuing resolution is a measure to fund the government
if a formal appropriations bill has not been signed into law by
the end of the fiscal year. The measure takes the form of a
joint resolution, and keeps existing federal programs funded at
current or reduced levels.
Such a measure would buy time for the Pentagon to manage
further budget cuts without subjecting it to
sequestration-required slashes of about 11 percent in all of its
roughly 2,500 budget lines, Kendall said.
Asked to elaborate on the notion that sequestration likely
would be delayed, Kendall's spokeswoman, Cheryl Irwin, referred
to talks with people on Capitol Hill and other unspecified
indications that, she said, point to that possibility.
Kendall said additional cuts, if required, likely would come
largely from the Pentagon's so-called investment accounts - the
arms purchases and research and development contracts that fuel
earnings of contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp,
Boeing Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co
and General Dynamics.
The Defense Department has cancelled a range of major
weapons programs over the past few years, chiefly on
affordability grounds, as it tightened its belt after a decade
during which its budget nearly doubled.
"There really aren't many (programs) left to go after" that
are not essential, Kendall said.