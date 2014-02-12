WASHINGTON Feb 12 Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
is expected to preview the Pentagon's fiscal 2015 budget request
on Feb. 24, a week before the White House sends its formal
budget plan to Congress, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
Hagel is expected to use the announcement to outline the
U.S. Defense Department's priorities and challenges in budgeting
for the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1, said the sources, who
were not authorized to speak publicly.
Hagel last week said the military faces big spending cuts
despite a two-year budget deal by Congress that reduced the size
of mandatory reductions. The Pentagon must reduce its projected
spending for fiscal 2015 by about $40 billion more than planned.
He said the department would try to preserve military
readiness and capability while establishing a sustainable path
for modernizing major weapons systems.
Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall told reporters at a
Singapore air show this week that tighter budgets would force
tough decisions about research and procurement, but said the
F-35 fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin Corp and other
key arms programs remained a priority.
The United States is counting on orders from Britain and
other countries that helped pay for development of the new F-35
Joint Strike Fighter to offset delays in U.S. orders caused by
mounting pressure on military spending.
The U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps had been slated to
order a total of 42 F-35 jets in fiscal 2015, up from 29 in
fiscal 2014. Sources familiar with the program said on Monday
they expected that number to be reduced by three to six
aircraft.
The Navy had sought to eliminate refueling the nuclear-power
aircraft carrier USS George Washington, but the White House
asked for it to be added back into the budget after the plans
kicked up resistance on Capitol Hill.
One source familiar with the plans said the Navy will
express continued commitment to the carrier, but that its
funding operations, estimated at $400 million, would not be
guaranteed unless more money is added to the budget.
Over many years, the operations budget for one carrier alone
would rise to billions of dollars, the source said.
"It's not a done deal. You don't have a solution to fund
that carrier to operate for 25 more years," said the source.
The source said the Navy's budget is not expected to include
any additional funding for Boeing Co's F/A-18 Super Hornet or
EA-18G Growler electronic attack planes, although Boeing is
expected to seek congressional funding for at least 21 of the
planes.
Without an additional U.S. Navy order, the F/A-18
production line in St. Louis will shut down at the end of 2016.