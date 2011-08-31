US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up as Nasdaq sets record high
Feb 7 The S&P 500 ended barely higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq managed to scratch out a new record as gains in big tech names countered energy declines.
WASHINGTON Aug 31 The White House will release its mid-session review of President Barack Obama's fiscal 2012 budget proposal on Thursday afternoon, an administration official said on Wednesday.
* Coherus Biosciences Inc - underwritten public offering of $125 million of shares of its common stock
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, with gains among heavyweight financial stocks on talk of a U.S. interest rate hike in March offsetting losses for shares of energy companies as oil prices weighed.