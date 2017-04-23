UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, April 23 Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he believes lawmakers could reach a short-term U.S. budget deal by Friday if President Donald Trump did not meddle in their talks with "poison pill" demands like funding for a border wall.
"I am hopeful that we can get a budget done," Schumer said at a news conference. "The only fly in the ointment is that the president is being a little heavy-handed, and mixing in and asking for things such as the (border) wall."
"So we'd ask him to let us do our work, not throw in some last-minute poison pills that could undo it and we could get this done." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts