WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Congress passed
and sent to President Donald Trump legislation to pay for
federal government operations through May 5 and avoid agency
shutdowns that otherwise would have begun on Saturday.
The Senate approved the one-week extension of funding that
the House of Representatives approved earlier on Friday. The
legislation gives Congress another week to craft a deal on how
approximately $1 trillion will be spent through Sept. 30, the
end of the current fiscal year.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)