WASHINGTON May 10 The Federal Aviation Administration has canceled plans o close 149 air traffic control towers at smaller U.S. airports that it earlier said would be necessary to meet required spending cuts, U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said on Friday.

"This victory is thanks to a bipartisan coalition of senators and congressmen and women who came together to demonstrate that there are more responsible ways to cut spending than by compromising safety," Senator Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, said in a statement welcoming the decision.