WASHINGTON May 1 White House budget director
Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Monday that President Donald
Trump would sign a spending bill that avoids a government
shutdown when he receives it on Thursday or Friday.
At a White House briefing, Mulvaney said that while the
legislation did not include funding to build a wall along the
U.S. southern border with Mexico, it did have $1.5 billion for
border security.
He said that when Trump makes a budget request in late May
for the 2018 fiscal year that begins in October, he will include
a request for money to build the wall, which is a top priority
of the president.
Mulvaney said the short-term spending bill that Trump would
sign did not have everything Trump wanted but contained a
significant increase for defense the president requested.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)