By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, March 26
WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
launched a marathon session that will end with a vote on a
budget plan after lawmakers weigh in on dozens of amendments
that are likely to have more effect on campaign ads in 2016 than
the final spending plan.
In the so-called "vote-a-rama," senators are aiming to score
political points and draw the opposing party into casting votes
that can be used against them, or establishing support for
future legislation.
Senators are voting on everything from gun control to sick
leave to sanctions on Iran.
Both the votes on the budget and its amendments never become
law. It is only the first step in Washington's convoluted
spending process that will culminate in government funding bills
later this year.
The marathon session is supposed to be part of the Senate's
annual budget ritual, but this is the chamber's first budget
vote in two years and only the second since 2009. It drew more
than 600 initial proposals, more than twice the number in 2013,
Senate aides said.
"If you are for extreme gun control and against Second
Amendment rights you ought to vote against this amendment,"
Republican Senator James Inhofe said of his proposal to deny
taxpayer funding for the UN Arms Trade Treaty.
It passed 59-41, indicating opposition to the treaty.
A Democratic proposal to let all Americans earn paid
sick-leave passed with a surprisingly strong 61 votes, with
support from 14 Republicans.
Another Republican amendment passed unanimously aims to make
it easier to reimpose sanctions if Iran violates a nuclear deal.
And an amendment from liberal independent Senator Bernie Sanders
on climate change and cutting carbon emissions failed 49-50, but
drew "yes" votes from five Republicans.
The spending plan from Republicans in the Senate would slash
domestic spending by $5.1 trillion over 10 years with deep
social safety net cuts like those in a parallel budget passed by
the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
With Republicans now in control of the House and Senate,
they are motivated to pass a combined budget next month.
Doing so would let them invoke special budget rules to pass
a repeal or replacement of President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law with only a simple majority in the Senate.
New health care legislation could gain momentum if a Supreme
Court ruling in late June strikes a blow to the Affordable Care
Act's health insurance subsidy mechanism in many states.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Lisa
Shumaker)