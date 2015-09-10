WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Republicans in the U.S.
Congress must negotiate with Democrats on the country's budget
in order to avoid a government shutdown, a White House spokesman
said on Thursday.
"If Republican leaders maintain their insistence on trying
to pass a budget along party lines, then we are going to be
headed for a shutdown because it's clear to anyone who's been
paying attention for the last several months that they don't
have the votes to pass a budget," White House press secretary
Josh Earnest said.
"The way to avoid that is for Democrats and Republicans to
do what they did two years ago, which is finally sit down and
try to work in bipartisan fashion to negotiate the kind of
budget agreement that neither side would think is perfect but
that both sides would acknowledge are in the best interest of
the United States and our economy."
