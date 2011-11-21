Nov 21 For most American families, there's one
major money-related tradition associated with Thanksgiving:
Black Friday shopping. But for others, bargain hunting takes a
back seat to a financial reality check. They use this time
together as an opportunity to discuss and review a host of
financial issues ranging from estate planning and wills to
investment and philanthropy.
And financial advisers, who sometimes attend more formal
versions of these Thanksgiving conversations, have much to
share in terms of what direction these meetings can take. They
stress that with a little preparation, and a lot of
nonconfrontational goodwill, families can come out with an
increased sense of connectedness, cooperation and shared
vision.
Still, it's hard to gauge how family members will react,
even to the most innocuous statements. Every tribe has its more
emotional and melodramatic types, and so it's crucial to limit
the chances of misinterpretation or outbursts. This may be
especially true if younger adults are involved and feel
cornered in front of the whole family, experts say.
"Listening is the most important part," says Ben Tobias,
president of Tobias Financial Advisors in Plantation, Florida.
If a son or daughter wants to join the Peace Corps instead of
get a more traditional job, "find out the reasons why, and
remember that doing something for two or three years can be a
valuable experience. But ask, 'Have you given any thought to
your plans after that?' You want them to look a little more in
the future than just immediate gratification."
"It's like the facts of life talk with our kids; no one
wants to have it, but you have to do it," says Eleanor Blayney,
consumer advocate for the Certified Financial Planner Board of
Standards. "People worry that if they sit down with Mom or Dad,
it will be awkward or difficult. But it's important to open up
about your goals and aspirations, and then ask people in the
family what their situation is. You model the conversation by
sharing where you are."
Conversely, Blayney says these meetings may go "one
generation up," where the needs of aging parents or
grandparents get discussed. That gets tricky for many, as three
out of four Americans have never discussed long-term care with
their loved ones, according to Genworth's 2011 Financial
Reality Check Study.
If that subject is on the agenda, "Be straightforward and
don't take family members by surprise," says Genworth national
spokesperson Wendy Boglioli. "Tell your family that you have
something important you want to talk about and do it in a
comfortable, pleasant setting."
"With elder parents, you have to ask them if they need some
help with living expenses, medical expenses, all sorts of
things," adds Bob Stammers, head of investor education for the
CFA Institute, a global nonprofit of investment professionals
from more than 100 countries. "Some people don't like to talk
about it, and so you have to come at it from the heart. The
older generation doesn't like to admit they need some
help."
Then you have families facing pressure on both ends.
"Boomers in particular worry about being 'sandwiched' and
having to support both elderly parents and adult children who
are unemployed or facing financial difficulties," says Charles
Sizemore, principal of Sizemore Capital Management in Dallas,
Texas and author of the Sizemore Investment Letter. He thinks
that this Thanksgiving, discussions of this type will dominate
many family meetings.
But how much gets done at these summits depends on the sum
total of interruptions, as no football-loving guy will keep his
mind on the big picture when he has his eyes on the big screen.
Indeed, the toughest piece of advice to follow comes from
moneymanagement.org: "The family financial meeting
should occur with little to no distraction. Keep the television
off, and refrain from answering the phone, texting or looking
at your BlackBerry."
"I've done them, I've been part of them and they're
interesting," says Grant Rawdin, president of Wescott Financial
in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "But if this is step one, it's
not a good idea for me to be there; you're just introducing the
topics, you're talking about family relationships -- and you
want to keep it very informal."
Rawdin says the time to bring in a financial adviser is
when you tackle the tougher stuff -- anything from making
decisions on a shared vacation property to living wills and
power of attorney. There also may be involved in discussions
about family assets, in which case "the patriarch and matriarch
will probably want me to be there, and that's when I would lay
out a plan and the specific steps."
As for Stammers, he'll hold a Turkey Day financial summit,
as is usually the custom with his family. This year it's at his
sister-in-law's New Jersey digs, with both his adult daughters
flying in from Atlanta and 13 people gathered at the dinner
table.
Together they'll address care for his aging mother-in-law,
who lives in the Dominican Republic with her husband. "It's
something we talk about all the time: What happens when her
husband dies?" Stammers says. He'll also check in with his
grown daughters to see how they're doing financially and help
them refine their retirement planning.
"Achieving your family goals is about planning," Stammers
says, "and the dinner table is a good time to talk openly about
finances, take that information and turn it into an investment
strategy or planning strategy."
