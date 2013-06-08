June 8 The yet-unidentified winner of an online
charity auction will pay $1 million to lunch with Warren Buffett
and friends, a relative bargain compared with last year's top
bid that came in at more than three times the amount.
The event raises funds for the San Francisco-based charity
GLIDE, which provides meals and shelter for the poor.
The annual auction for the chance to dine with the "Oracle
of Omaha" had reached record price levels in recent years. Last
year's winning bid was $3.46 million, which topped the previous
year's $2.63 million top bid from fund manager Ted Weschler, who
was later hired as an investment manager at Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway.
This year's anonymous winner, who paid the lowest amount in
six years at exactly $1,000,100, will have lunch with the
Nebraska billionaire and up to seven friends at Smith &
Wollensky in New York City. The five-day auction on eBay, which
closed on Friday evening, received 106 bids.
Buffett, who was introduced to GLIDE by his late first wife
Susan, has held 14 auctions raising more than $15 million for
the organization, which was founded 50 years ago.
The San Francisco Business Times reported a GLIDE executive
saying budget cuts were likely due to the surprisingly low
auction results.
A GLIDE official was not immediately available to comment.