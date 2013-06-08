June 8 The yet-unidentified winner of an online
charity auction will pay $1 million to lunch with Warren Buffett
and friends, a relative bargain compared with last year's top
bid that came in at more than three times the amount.
The event raises funds for the San Francisco-based charity
GLIDE, which provides meals, shelter and other services for the
area's poor.
The annual auction for the chance to dine with the "Oracle
of Omaha" had reached record price levels in recent years. Last
year's winning bid was $3.46 million, which topped the previous
year's $2.63 million top bid from fund manager Ted Weschler, who
was later hired as an investment manager at Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway.
This year's anonymous winner, who paid the lowest amount in
six years at exactly $1,000,100, will have lunch with the
Nebraska billionaire and up to seven friends at Smith &
Wollensky in New York City. The five-day auction on eBay, which
closed on Friday evening, received 106 bids.
Buffett, 82, who was introduced to GLIDE by his late first
wife Susan, has held 14 auctions raising more than $15 million
for the organization, which was founded 50 years ago.
The San Francisco Business Times reported the Rev. Cecil
Williams, GLIDE's founder, as saying budget cuts were likely due
to the surprisingly low auction results.
Williams, speaking to Reuters on Saturday, said the quote
was inaccurate, and GLIDE would continue its fundraising efforts
to meet its $17 million annual budget. He expressed gratitude
for Buffett's longtime support and for the winning bid, calling
it an important gift.
"We never know what will come. So we are very proud about
what has taken place last night, and we feel we are on the right
direction, doing the right thing, and making it count," Williams
said.