COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, April 1 Long before he was
a billionaire investor, Warren Buffett was a paperboy and he
called upon his newspaper-tossing skills again to impress the
crowd at the Omaha Press Club Show.
Dressed as a World War Two-era street-corner newsboy with a
bag of newspapers at his left hip, Buffett folded and tossed
copies of the Omaha World-Herald - a newspaper he owns - into
the crowd of 500 on Saturday. As he did so, he sang "I'm Only a
Paperboy" to the tune of the 1933 song, "It's Only a Paper
Moon:"
"I'm only a paperboy
Just as happy as I can be
'Cause the money you pay for this
It all goes to me."
Buffett's career as a paperboy in the 1940s helped him earn
the $5,000 that launched the investments that grew into
Berkshire Hathaway Inc and made him one of the richest
people in the world.
In December Buffett, 81, bought the employee-owned
World-Herald for $200 million, which led to his guest appearance
at the press club's show, "Warren's Herald." The show featured
songs spoofing regional events and skewering newsmakers.
Buffett's secretary, Debbie Bosanek, made a cameo appearance
at the show as his "underpaid, overtaxed" executive assistant.
Bosanek was thrust into the national spotlight in January when
Buffett said the U.S. tax code was so unfair that she paid a
higher rate of income tax than he did. President Barack Obama
has urged Congress to pass the "Buffett Rule" to reform the tax
code.
Bosanek recited a list of things she planned to spend money
on when she lands in Buffett's lower tax bracket, including "a
new ribbon for my Smith Corona typewriter," "a set of earplugs
for when Mr. Buffett practices his ukulele," "an extra scuttle
of coal for those cold January days at the office," "a nice
dinner anyplace but Gorat's or Piccolo Pete's (Buffett's two
favorite Omaha restaurants)," and "a brand new iMac, so I can
stop using those crappy PCs he gets from Bill Gates."
Gates, co-founder and chairman of Microsoft, is a Berkshire
Hathaway board member and he and Buffett are bridge-playing
pals.
Buffett's next stage appearance will be in front of 20,000
shareholders from around the world at Berkshire Hathaway's
annual meeting May 5 in Omaha.
(Editing by David Bailey, Colleen Jenkins and Bill Trott)