July 12 July 12 Warren Buffett made
some of his most pessimistic comments on the economy in recent
memory on Thursday, telling CNBC that things have slowed in the
United States in the last six weeks.
Buffett, in a live interview, said Europe had also
experienced a "pretty fast" slowdown in recent weeks as spending
declined.
The 81-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" said that even as the
economy cooled off, residential housing was starting to pick up,
albeit off a low base.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is heavily exposed to
residential construction and real estate sales, and he has said
the economy would really pick up only when the housing market
finally turns around.
Still, Buffett struck a much more bearish note than he has
in the recent past, having said before that the U.S. economy was
picking up slowly. He told CNBC he did not know precisely why
things had slowed of late.
