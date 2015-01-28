(Corrects paragraph 8 to say Buffett and Elliott will be
present, not speaking)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO Jan 28 The sister of financial investor
Warren Buffett has given Northwestern University more than $100
million, the largest single gift in the school's 164-year
history, the university said on Wednesday.
The gift from Roberta Buffett Elliott, who earned a degree
in history from the university in 1954, will create the Roberta
Buffett Institute for Global Studies, the university said in a
statement.
"Bertie was convinced we couldn't wait any longer to get
this Institute under way and that Northwestern was its perfect
home," said Northwestern President Morton Schapiro. "She is a
truly visionary philanthropist, and we are honored to have her
trust."
The institute will take a multi-disciplinary approach to
global issues such as economic development in poor regions and
immigration policies, Northwestern said.
Elliott's gift is part of the university's $3.75 billion
fundraising campaign, and increases her total giving to the
school to approximately $110 million, Northwestern said.
With her gift, the total amount raised for the campaign has
surpassed $2 billion for the private university, which has
campuses in Chicago and suburban Evanston, Illinois.
The size of Elliott's gift is unusual, though not
unprecedented. In the 2013-14 school year, 12 gifts to higher
education institutions in the United States and Canada were $100
million or more, said Northwestern spokesman Alan Cubbage,
citing The Chronicle of Higher Education.
Elliott and Buffett will be present at a panel discussion at
Northwestern on Wednesday afternoon on global issues.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Elvina Nawaguna and
Doina Chiacu)