BRIEF-PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility
* PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility due 2022 at libor+4.75pct, a 1pct reduction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. May 16 While a breakup of the euro zone would be devastating for the United States and for the world economy, the appeal of trade and currency ties will hold the currency union together, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.
"If there was a breakup of the euro I do think it would be a traumatizing event both for the United States and for the global economy," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response to questions after a speech.
Bullard said he does not anticipate that, however.
"The trade union is considered a phenomenal success... the whole fabric of a tariff free area and a currency union will remain in place," he said. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility due 2022 at libor+4.75pct, a 1pct reduction
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm former banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, installing the Trump administration's top official on tax reform, financial regulation and economic diplomacy.
* FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 billion in shares of common stock