By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, April 28 Bumble Bee Foods and two
former managers of the San Diego-based tuna fish company have
been charged with criminal safety violations after an employee
burned to death inside a pressurized steam cooker.
The company, along with its former safety manager and
director of plant operations, were each charged with three
counts of willfully violating worker safety rules in a felony
complaint filed on Monday by the Los Angeles County District
Attorney's Office.
The case arose from an Oct. 11, 2012, accident that claimed
the life of Jose Melena, 62, at the company's plant in Santa Fe
Springs, California, east of Los Angeles.
Melena crawled into the 35-foot-long cylindrical oven as
part of his duties, before co-workers, unaware he was still
inside the apparatus, packed 12,000 pounds of canned tuna into
the pressure cooker, closed the door and turned it on,
prosecutors said.
With Melena trapped in the back of the superheated oven,
internal temperatures of the cooker rose to about 270 degrees
Fahrenheit (132.2 degrees Celsius) during the two-hour
sterilization process, according to a statement from
prosecutors.
His badly burned remains were discovered by another
employee. Melena had worked for the company for about six years.
Bumble Bee said in a statement that the company was
"devastated" by Melena's death while noting that state
occupational safety and health inspectors "found no willful
violations" related to the accident.
"We disagree with and are disappointed by the charges," the
company said. "Safety has always been and will always be a top
priority at our facilities."
Prosecutors declined to discuss exactly what Melena was
doing inside the oven when he became trapped, nor the company's
record of workplace safety.
If convicted as charged, the company faces a maximum fine of
$1.5 million and the two former officials - Saul Florez, who was
a safety manager, and Angel Rodriguez, then the company's plant
operations chief - each could be sentenced to as much as three
years in prison.
District Attorney Jackie Lacey said the case was part of her
office's effort to step up enforcement of workplace safety
rules.
The defendants are expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles
Superior Court on May 27. A state worker's compensation claim in
the accident also has been filed.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Lisa Lambert)