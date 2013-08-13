(Updates with dead gunman's name, age)

SEATTLE Aug 13 A gunman who shot a Seattle city bus driver in a burst of morning rush-hour violence and was later wounded in a shoot-out with police on Monday, has died, authorities said.

Martin Duckworth, 31, died of his gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said on Tuesday.

The Seattle Police Department had confirmed Duckworth's death on Twitter around 4 p.m. local time on Monday.

The 64-year-old bus driver, who has not been identified, was shot at least twice, in the torso and cheek, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police and other officials.

The incident began when Duckworth boarded the bus from the rear door and the driver asked him to come forward to pay, said Jim Pugel, interim chief of the Seattle Police Department.

He approached the bus driver and assaulted him before opening fire, Pugel said.

The gunman fled on foot through downtown Seattle and tried to hijack a service truck and then a car before boarding a second bus, Pugel said. After police confronted Duckworth, he raised his gun and was shot at least twice, Pugel said.

Two officers were also treated for minor injuries in the incident, police said, adding that two passengers on the second bus suffered minor bruising while fleeing the bus.

King County Executive Dow Constantine told a news conference that he visited the bus driver at Harborview Medical Center and he was in good spirits and asked about his passengers.

The shootings occurred in an area of downtown Seattle that until last year was a free-ride zone in which passengers were not charged a fare. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)