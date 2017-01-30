The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the ''Luminale, light and building'' event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. EUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Breaking the silence

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was the first Wall Streeter to criticize Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies. "This is not a policy we support," Blankfein told employees. Also speaking out: Silicon Valley CEOs and airline companies.

1960s bond vibes

From rates below zero less than a year ago, inflation across the world has recently risen toward central bank targets. If history is any guide, bond markets had better beware.

NYSE snatches Snap

In a blow to rival exchange Nasdaq, Snap - the owner of popular social app Snapchat - has chosen the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its IPO.

ZBB gets its groove back

More and more companies are resorting to a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former President Jimmy Carter as they scramble to boost profits and re-invest in their businesses.