Not happy with Tesla? Buy Ford: Musk

When a group of Tesla investors urged the company to add two new independent directors to its boards, Elon Musk didn't take the suggestion so well. The brash CEO suggested on Twitter these investors buy Ford stock instead.

Pay now, care later

Under the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare, millions more Americans obtained health insurance. However, one unexpected consequence of the 2010 law requires them to spend thousands of dollars before their insurer kicks in a dime. As a result, many U.S. hospitals now require payment before care to avoid footing the bill. tmsnrt.rs/2oCzePS

Who runs elections? The economy

If Trump's election in the United States and Britain's decision to quit the European Union stirred the global economic waters, then there is the potential for a tsunami on the near horizon. This time in France. here

New deal swings spotlight on bitcoin 'creator'

A company built around the research of Craig Wright, who has claimed to have invented the bitcoin cryptocurrency, has been sold to a private equity firm in a deal the company says is the biggest to date involving blockchain technology.