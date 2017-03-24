An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver, Colorado, U.S., February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

All drill, no frack

U.S. shale producers are drilling at the highest rate in 18 months but have left a record number of wells unfinished in the largest oilfield in the country.

Russia has the EU in a bind

The bloc is divided between eastern European and Baltic Sea countries that see a new pipeline carrying Russian gas across the Baltic as making the EU a hostage to Moscow – as well as those in northern Europe, for whom the economic benefits take priority.

Cha-ching!

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam's pay swelled to 11.9 million Swiss francs ($12 million), while bonuses rose 6 percent despite back-to-back annual losses at Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

Wall Street likes the glass half full

Investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger President Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure reforms.