Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
Wind turbine makers may have a blade problem
You can’t run wind turbines without huge blades the size of a football field, but the decision by the industry about whether to keep production in-house or outsource it is being stalled by anxiety over Brexit and a Trump presidency.
Einhorn bets on the good ole automobile
"There is no better consumer durable than an automobile," hedge fund pro David Einhorn wrote in a letter to clients as he raised his fund's position in General Motors. He cited more jobs and higher income for savers as a reason to bet on consumer durables.
Liquidating for good
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is continuing to put Warren Buffet’s $21.1 billion donation of stock last year to work. The foundation filed forms this week to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway, currently worth about $9.6 billion, with the cash to go toward its purpose to improve education and health and reduce poverty worldwide.
Fat pets weigh on the wallet
Overweight furry friends are a costly business. The obvious way to plug the hole in your wallet is to put your pets on a diet, but that carries a price tag, too.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.