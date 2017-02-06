Wheat grows on a farm at sunset in the flooded midwestern New South Wales town of Forbes, Australia September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Bad omen

Janet Yellen's European counterpart, Mario Draghi, quashed accusations by Trump's top trade adviser that Germany is playing the currency manipulation game. ECB officials then proceeded to warn that Washington's proposed plan to deregulate the banking industry could sow the seeds of the next financial crisis.

Super Bowl LI by the numbers

Here are five numbers behind the New England Patriot's shocker win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Little drones on the prairie

Australian farmers want you - if you’re a tech geek. The Aussie farming industry is rushing to recruit tech-savvy graduates as the sector swaps its bucolic past for a future of drones and robots.