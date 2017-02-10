Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) plays golf with Fujio Mitarai (C), former chairman of the Japan Business Federation, and Sadayuki Sakakibara, current chairman, in Chigasaki, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo January 3, 2015. Picture taken January 3, 2015. Mandatory... REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS

Golf talk

The likely topic of discussion in the golf cart between Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe? Why Japanese consumers do not buy more U.S.-made SUVs and trucks. Only about 13,000 vehicles from U.S. automakers sold in Japan in both 2016 and 2015, causing a trade imbalance.

Telsa workers test union label

Elon Musk's Tesla workers at a factory in Fremont, California are talking to the United Automobile Workers union about representation, which is not pleasing CEO Elon Musk.

Millennials can't even with the lottery

Millennials are ditching the lottery, causing concern for the future of the $80 billion annual enterprise that covers all but six U.S. states. Waiting days for lottery results is for grandmas, while they prefer instant results.