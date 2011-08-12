* Buybacks surge as shares tumble
* Companies see few other attractive targets for cash
* Have poor record of choosing right time to buy
* Can deny shareholders dividend rise
* Can take attention away from bad news
By Roy Strom and Matt Daily
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. companies are pouring
their cash stockpiles into buying back their own shares,
betting on a Wall Street rebound rather than investing in new
operations or bumping up dividends.
And though investors cheered the moves during the market's
recovery rally on Thursday, the strategy may not ultimately pay
off for shareholders as buybacks are often a sign companies see
few good opportunities to expand through building an additional
factory, buying equipment or acquiring another company.
Buybacks, while boosting earnings per share, can deny
shareholders a dividend increase, which would allow them to
decide how to spend or invest the excess cash a business is
throwing off.
And when executives take the less-optimistic road it is a
bad sign for a faltering economic recovery and for job
creation. The U.S. unemployment rate is at 9.1 percent even as
corporate earnings growth has been strong and plenty of cash
has been built up on balance sheets.
Buybacks are "a way to deploy capital without really being
locked into anything," said Rob Leiphart, analyst at Birinyi
Associates.
The 2008 global credit crisis prompted companies to hoard
cash, a strategy they are sticking with now as the economy
struggles and markets are in turmoil. Federal Reserve data
showed cash and short-term investments swelled to $1.91
trillion at the end of the first quarter, up 8 percent from the
previous year and 45 percent from 2009.
As of August 11, U.S. companies had bought back $305.2
billion in shares so far this year, eclipsing the $300.7
billion total for all of 2010 and two-and-a-half times the 2009
amount.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For graphic on buybacks: r.reuters.com/wer23s
For video on insider buying:link.reuters.com/gav23s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
While buybacks may sound nice to shareholders, Leiphart
said studies have shown there is no correlation between those
announcements and stock price performance.
Investors who buy shares based on company buyback
announcements often have no idea when or even if those
repurchases will take place, or if the companies will make the
buybacks at prices that will pay off down the road.
"Some of these companies are making announcements for which
they do not actually intend to do the buyback. It's simply a
psychological support to their stock," said Henry Schacht, CEO
of Schacht Value Investors.
And companies historically have not been the best judges of
whether their shares are undervalued, buying often when they
are close to their peak and failing to buy when shares are
about to recover after sliding.
For example, buybacks reached a record level of $634
billion in 2007, the same year the S&P 500 peaked and began its
18-month dive.
"Do they see around corners? Do they know when the black
swan is going to fly? No more than you or me," said Charles
Biderman, CEO of Trim Tabs Research.
BUYBACK BANDWAGON
Buybacks can also be one strategy for companies trying to
get investor focus switched away from bad news.
On Thursday, Internet company AOL AOL.N announced a $250
million buyback of its shares, which had slumped 32 percent
since it released quarterly earnings on Tuesday. By late Friday
morning the shares had recovered some of those losses to be at
$11.75 against a year low of $10.06 on Wednesday.
"I believe the stock is undervalued, and I think our
operational results will be the fastest way for us to bring the
value of the stock up," AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong told
analysts earlier this week.
On Wednesday, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O), which is
still enmeshed in the U.K. hacking scandal, said it would speed
up a $5 billion buyback of its shares, which had shed 20
percent in a month as the company scrapped a planned takeover
as it came under scrutiny for a phone-hacking scandal.
Those companies joined Covidien Plc COV.N, Kohl's
(KSS.N), Loews (L.N), Disney (DIS.N), General Growth (GGP.N),
Pfizer (PFE.N), Visa (V.N), Ingersoll Rand (IR.N), Home Depot
(HD.N), Best Buy (BBY.N), Hartford Financial (HIG.N), CF
Industries (CF.N), Capital One (COF.N), Sunoco (SUN.N),
Fidelity National (FNF.N), Illinois Tool Works (ITW.N),
Quebecor QBRa.T and TiVo Inc (TIVO.O),which have all recently
targeted their own shares.
For some companies, the attraction of a buyback can even
trump acquisitions. Last week, payment processor Fidelity
National Information Services' (FIS.N) dropped plans to buy
British software company Misys MSY.L. Instead, it used the
cash to buy back shares.
Still, companies are keen to show they aren't passing up
good investments to grow their businesses.
Fertilizer company CF Industries says its plans to scoop up
$1.5 billion of its shares will not stop it from buying up
other companies or growing its operations.
"We don't believe these actions will hamper our ability to
consider other opportunities to increase shareholder value
through investment or acquisition when they arise," CF CEO
Steve Wilson said this week.
SOAK UP THE FLOAT
Analysts warn that investors should be especially wary of
companies that use buybacks simply to soak up extra shares that
have entered the market through their employee compensation
programs.
Those companies use buybacks to reward employees at the
expense of shareholders, since the growing number of shares
dilutes earnings per share for existing shareholders.
"They don't want you to see a growth in shares outstanding,
because when you see this share creep, it is a horrible kind of
inflation. That's a hole that's been cut in the shareholder's
pocket," Schacht said.
Schacht cited Loews Corp as a good example of a company
that has put its cash to good use buying its own shares.
"We've dramatically outperformed the market, and I would
say a significant contributing factor to that outperformance is
we bought in shares," Jim Tisch, CEO of Loews told Reuters.
Tisch said he decides himself whether the company should be
in the market buying share based on the stock price and his
analysis on Loew's value.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Saba and Ernest Scheyder,
Writing by Matt Daily. Editing by Martin Howell)