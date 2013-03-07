WASHINGTON, March 7 President Barack Obama has
begun to reshape his Cabinet at the start of his second term,
elevating several longtime advisers to key positions and
bringing in some fresh faces to his inner circle.
Obama has faced criticism for some of his choices, in part
because of past policy decisions and statements some of them
have made, but also because he started by naming four white men
to a Cabinet once lauded for its diversity.
Following is a list of some key remaining vacancies,
followed by nominations already made.
COMMERCE
Secretary John Bryson resigned in June for health reasons.
Rebecca Blank, an economist, has been acting secretary since
then.
Obama is expected to nominate Penny Pritzker, a Chicago
businesswoman and major fundraiser for the president's election
campaigns, for the post.
Others said to have been in the running:
- U.S. Export-Import Bank President Fred Hochberg
- Elizabeth Littlefield, president of the Overseas Private
Investment Corporation
- Xerox Chief Executive Ursula Burns
- Steve Case - co-founder of America Online
- Daniel Doctoroff - chief executive of the financial news
service Bloomberg and a former deputy mayor of New York City
LABOR
Secretary Hilda Solis, the first Latina to head a major U.S.
federal agency, announced plans to resign.
Potential candidates:
Thomas Perez, currently the Assistant Attorney General for
the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice. Perez is
an Hispanic who previously served as secretary of Maryland's
Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
Colorado Lieutenant Governor Joe Garcia, an Hispanic former
president of Colorado State University-Pueblo, was one leading
candidate for the job, though sources have told Reuters he is no
longer a frontrunner.
Other potential candidates:
- Patricia Smith, solicitor of Labor, and former New York
State Commissioner of Labor
- Betty Sutton, an Ohio congresswoman who was unseated in
the November elections
TRANSPORTATION
Secretary Ray LaHood plans to resign. The Republican and
former Illinois congressman brought a bipartisan element to the
Democratic president's team.
Possible replacements:
- Christine Gregoire - a former Washington state governor,
Gregoire has been mentioned as a potential candidate for several
positions in Obama's Cabinet.
- Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Hispanic
American who is a rising star in the Democratic Party.
- Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm
- Former Federal Aviation Administration head Jane Garvey
- National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Debbie
Hersman
UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE
USTR Ronald Kirk, who helped restart talks on a regional
free-trade agreement known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership,
said he plans to leave.
Jeff Zients, deputy director of the Office of Management and
Budget, is considered the frontrunner for the job.
Other possible replacements:
- U.S. Export-Import Bank President Fred Hochberg
- Commerce Under Secretary for International Affairs
Francisco Sanchez
- Demetrios Marantis - a deputy U.S. trade representative
and former chief international trade counsel for Senate Finance
Committee Chairman Max Baucus
- Michael Punke - U.S. ambassador to the World Trade
Organization, who also previously worked for Baucus before
joining the Clinton White House as director for international
economic affairs
- Lael Brainard - Treasury undersecretary for international
affairs, who has been heavily involved in trade and currency
talks with China as well as broader global economic discussions
- Michael Froman - now chief White House international
economic affairs adviser, who attended Harvard Law School with
Obama - although a source familiar with his thinking said he was
more likely to remain in his current role.
OTHER VACANCIES
- White House economic adviser Brian Deese is considered a
leading candidate to become deputy White House budget director,
sources told Reuters.
- Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat is under
consideration for deputy Treasury secretary, according to a
source familiar with the process.
NOMINATIONS
* State - John Kerry, the unsuccessful 2004 Democratic
presidential nominee and chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, was confirmed by the Senate to replace
Hillary Clinton.
* Treasury - Jack Lew, Obama's former chief of staff and a
two-time White House budget director, took the top economic job
as the White House faces tough talks with Congress on deficit
issues. He replaced Timothy Geithner.
* Defense - Chuck Hagel is a former Republican U.S. senator
and a decorated war veteran who fought in Vietnam who faced a
tough confirmation battle because of past controversial comments
about Israel and gays. He replaced Leon Panetta.
* CIA director - John Brennan was Obama's counterterrorism
adviser and has worked for the Central Intelligence Agency as
officer, analyst and administrator. He replaces David Petraeus,
who resigned in November over an extramarital affair.
* Chief of Staff - Obama tapped longtime foreign policy
adviser Denis McDonough for the job.
* Office of Management and Budget - Obama chose Sylvia
Mathews Burwell, president of the Walmart Foundation, who also
worked in the Clinton administration.
* Environmental Protection Agency - Obama tapped Gina
McCarthy, currently the assistant administrator for the EPA
Office of Air and Radiation, for the top post.
She would replace Lisa Jackson.
* Energy - Scientist Ernest Moniz is Obama's pick to replace
outgoing Secretary Steven Chu.
* Interior - Obama chose Sally Jewell, chief executive of
outdoor retailer REI, for the job. She would
replace Ken Salazar.
STAYING PUT, FOR NOW
* Justice - Attorney General Eric Holder, who is part of an
Obama task force looking at how to reduce gun violence, will
stay on. There had been widespread speculation he would not
serve more than four years, a rare long term for an attorney
general.
* Homeland Security - Secretary Janet Napolitano had been
expected to take over the Justice file if Holder left. Now that
the White House has said Holder will stay, Napolitano is
expected to remain in her current job.
* Agriculture - Secretary Tom Vilsack, who has spearheaded
talks with Congress about cuts to farm subsidies, will stay on
for Obama's second term.
* Health and Human Services - Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
will remain in her job.
* Veterans Affairs - Secretary Eric Shinseki, a former U.S.
Army chief of staff, will stay on.
* Education - Secretary Arne Duncan will stay in his job.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Mark Felsenthal, and Roberta Rampton;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)