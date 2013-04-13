By Sharon Bernstein
| LOS ANGELES, April 13
LOS ANGELES, April 13 A proposal to allow nurses
and midwives to perform some abortions is advancing in
California's Democratic legislature, a move supporters hope will
influence the national debate on abortion even as other states
are tightening the rules.
If the measure is enacted, the nation's most populous state
would allow nurse-practitioners, nurse-midwives and physician
assistants to perform a procedure known as aspiration, which
uses suction to dislodge an embryo from the uterine wall during
the first few weeks of pregnancy.
Four other states - Oregon, Montana, Vermont and New
Hampshire - allow non-physicians to perform these early
abortions, but California would be the first to codify the
practice in law.
The move comes as a handful of states, primarily in the
country's south and midsection, have passed or enacted laws
restricting abortion in recent weeks. Some of the measures
appeared designed to stand as challenges to Roe v. Wade, the
1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal.
"What happens in California has a pretty significant impact
across the country," said Democratic state Assemblywoman Toni
Atkins of San Diego, author of the abortion bill. "We have that
on business issues, on other issues and we think it's true on
reproductive rights as well."
More broadly, the abortion bill is just one of dozens of
left-leaning proposals gushing forth from newly emboldened
California Democrats, who in 2012 won supermajority control of
both houses of the state legislature.
Bills on gun control, immigration, gay rights, taxation and
education are all in the queue.
Democratic State Senator Ted Lieu of Torrance, who last year
pushed through a bill to bar a controversial therapy aimed at
reversing homosexuality from being used on children, said
California Democrats were not deliberately trying to sway other
states with their actions - but were well aware of their impact.
"It does turn out that much of what we do is a counterweight
to what's happening in other states," said Lieu, whose gay
conversion therapy ban is on hold pending a court challenge.
"California is the ninth largest economy in the world, and when
we pass a law, it's significant."
REPUBLICAN FRUSTRATION
The state of affairs is frustrating for California
Republican caucus leader Brian Jones, who has taken to posting a
weekly video called "Are you kidding me?" on his website.
"They're purposely moving California left," said Jones, who
was one of just four Republicans - all of whom voted no - on the
assembly's Business, Professions and Consumer Protection
Committee when the abortion bill was passed this week on a
party-line vote. It goes next to the assembly Health committee.
"States are passing laws that are restricting the term of
the pregnancy when you can have an abortion," Jones said. "They
specifically said that in California they are trying to move in
the other direction."
Last month, North Dakota enacted one of the nation's most
restrictive abortion rules, banning the procedure once a fetal
heartbeat can be detected - as early as about six weeks.
In Kansas, Governor Sam Brownback is expected to sign a
measure declaring that life begins at fertilization, and a new
Alabama law will soon require doctors who provide abortions to
have hospital admitting privileges in the state.
Still, recent polls by the Gallup organization and the Pew
Research Center show that most Americans oppose overturning Roe
v. Wade. A Pew poll published in January of 1,502 adults found
that 63 percent believed Roe v. Wade should not be overturned,
compared to 29 percent who thought it should be.
Anti-abortion groups are watching the California bill
carefully. Liz Froelich, spokeswoman for California Right to
Life Advocates, said she was concerned about safety and the
training of practitioners.
Encoding freer access to abortion in the laws of a large
state like California could eventually influence court cases
over more restrictive laws in other states, said Margaret
Crosby, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney who worked
with backers of the bill in the state assembly.
A measure aimed at expanding access to abortion has been
introduced in the New York state legislature, but it is not yet
clear whether it will win enough support to pass. So for
progressives, that leaves California as their biggest beacon.
The Democratic speaker of the California assembly, John
Perez of Los Angeles, says it's less that his colleagues are
sending a message to other states, and more that they are
responding to voters - many of them young and culturally diverse
- who support their agenda.
"These are mainstream issues here - not just the provenance
of the progressive community," said Perez, who supports
expanding abortion rights but declined to give his position on
Atkins' bill. "California's electorate today is what most of
America will look like in a generation."
