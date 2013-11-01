Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES Nov 1 A Transportation Security Administration agent was killed in a shooting incident at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a federal law enforcement official.
"(A) TSA officer was shot and killed at a passenger screening checkpoint at LAX. Three or four other TSA employees were injured in the shooting," the paper quoted the official as saying.
ABC News also reported that a TSA agent was killed and two other people injured in the shooting. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.