UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. Dec 4 A California man accused of opening fire at Los Angeles International Airport last month, killing a federal security screener and wounding three other people, was ordered held without bond on Wednesday pending trial.
A federal judge said he was denying bail for Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, because he posed a danger to the community and was a potential flight risk, prosecutors said in a statement. (Reporting by Dana Feldman; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders