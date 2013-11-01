LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Outgoing flights have been halted at the Los Angeles International Airport following a security incident there on Friday, an airport spokeswoman said.

"The general public is being held back at law enforcement bock. Other than arriving flights, flight operations have been temporary held," airport spokeswoman Katherine Alvarado said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Ron Grover and Sharon Bernstein; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)