UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LOS ANGELES Nov 1 The man suspected of opening fire at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, killing a security agent and wounding several others, has been identified as 23-year-old Paul Ciancia, a U.S. Congresswoman told CNN.
"He is an L.A. area resident," Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez told CNN. Sanchez, a Democrat, is a U.S. Representative from California who is also a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. (Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders