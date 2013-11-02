By Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Nov 2 The Los Angeles International
Airport terminal where a gunman opened fire on Friday morning,
killing an unarmed federal airport security officer and wounding
others, re-opened to travelers the day after the shooting as
authorities probed the motive behind the attack.
Authorities have identified the suspected shooter as Paul
Anthony Ciancia, 23, and they said he was shot and wounded by
police in an exchange of gunfire at Terminal 3 at one of the
world's busiest airports.
Authorities said the gunman fatally shot one TSA officer,
identified as Gerardo Hernandez, 39, who was the first from the
agency to be killed in the line of duty.
Hernandez was at a document verification checkpoint when he
was shot, said a TSA official who spoke on condition of
anonymity. Two other TSA officers were wounded, the official
said.
The gunman, a U.S. citizen who appeared to be acting alone,
pushed through the screening gates and ran deep into the
passenger boarding area at Terminal 3, before law enforcement
officers caught up with him in a food court, said Patrick
Gannon, chief of the Los Angeles Airport Police.
The FBI on Saturday had not provided the total number of
people shot in the attack. Paramedics took five who were wounded
at the scene of the shooting to area hospitals, Los Angeles Fire
Department officials said.
The Los Angeles Times reported that among the wounded was
teacher Brian Ludmer, 29, who was shot in the leg. Ludmer
teaches high school in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center received three men wounded
in the shootings, with one individual listed in critical
condition on Saturday and one in fair condition, while the third
was treated and released on Friday, hospital spokesman Mark
Wheeler said in a statement.
The hospital did not release identities of its patients, but
the Los Angeles Times, citing a law enforcement source, said
Ciancia, with leg and head wounds, was in critical condition at
the hospital, which hampered police efforts to interview him.
The airport on Saturday began allowing travelers who
abandoned luggage and other property as they ran to escape the
gunfire to collect their belongings at ticket counters.
The area of Terminal 3 beyond metal detectors where
travelers board flights was re-opened to passengers at mid-day
on Saturday, said Gina Marie Lindsey, executive director of Los
Angeles World Airports. The terminal zone where passengers pick
up boarding passes had earlier resumed operations.
"Barely 24 hours after this opened, Terminal 3 was partially
opened. Less than 30 hours after this incident this airport is
going to be fully functioning. That is a remarkable
achievement," said Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin.
TRIBUTE TO OFFICER
Los Angeles police officers will be wearing black mourning
bands in memory of Hernandez, Chief Charlie Beck of Los Angeles
Police Department said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the airport said its 100-foot pylons would light
the night blue through Sunday to honor Hernandez.
"RIP," the post said.
Late on Friday, FBI agents obtained a search warrant and
combed through Ciancia's home in the suburban Sun Valley section
of Los Angeles, FBI spokeswoman Ari Dekofksy said.
John Mincey, Ciancia's former roommate from the Los Feliz
neighborhood of Los Angeles, told local television station KABC
that Ciancia never displayed hatred or ties to "any hate group,
or anything like that."
Armed with an assault rifle, the shooter touched off panic
and chaos. Hundreds of travelers ran for safety or frantically
dove for cover behind luggage, as loud alarms blared through the
terminal.
Traveler Lauren Stephens, 47, said she had just put her
luggage on the scale at the ticket counter in Terminal 3 when
she heard gunshots. "Somebody just yelled 'Run!' at the top of
their lungs. ... I just left my bag and I just ran like hell.
Everybody ran."
The investigation into the attack will examine the shooting
itself as well as the gunman's background and motivation,
Special Agent David Bowdich of the FBI said on Friday. "Our goal
is to do a true scrub on the individual to find out what was the
tipping point for this person," he said.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has asked that flags on city
buildings be flown at half-staff, local media said.
DISTURBING TEXT MESSAGE
In New Jersey, police and FBI agents descended on Ciancia's
family's home in Pennsville Township.
Pennsville Police Chief Allen Cummings said he had been
contacted by Ciancia's father before the shooting, prompted by a
worrisome text message from the young man to his brother.
The police chief declined to reveal more about the content
of the text message but said that family members told
investigators they had no previous indications that Ciancia, who
moved to California about 18 months ago, was troubled.
Neighbors who live across the street from the Ciancia family
said the father, also named Paul, runs an auto body shop in the
town.
"I believe he worked for his father," said one neighbor,
Jennifer Pagan, of the younger Paul.
Her husband, Orlando Pagan, said the elder Ciancia had made
several friendly gestures since they had moved into their house
10 years ago. When Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey last year, "he
asked if we wanted to take our personal vehicle and put it on
his property." The Ciancia property is slightly higher.