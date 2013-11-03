Nov 3 The suspected gunman in last week's deadly
attack at Los Angeles International Airport wrote a note saying
he intended to die after killing at least one security officer,
the chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security
said on Sunday.
Twenty-three-year-old Paul Anthony Ciancia also discussed
weaknesses in airport security in the "suicide" note before
Friday's attack, Michael McCaul, the Republican congressman from
Texas who chairs the committee, told CNN.
Ciancia is accused of fatally shooting a Transportation
Security Administration officer, the first employee from the
agency to die in the line of duty since it was created 12 years
ago. Airport police shot and wounded the gunman, ending the
rampage.
"It's clearly one of those notes that reads, 'I'm going to
kill people and I don't want to kill civilians,' with the idea
that he's going to die at the end of this," McCaul, who said he
had read the note, told CNN.
He said the note "talks a lot about killing TSA agents, and
he said, 'If I just kill one, my mission is accomplished.'"
In a criminal complaint filed on Saturday, investigators
said they found a handwritten letter signed by Ciancia in his
bag that addressed TSA officials, writing that he wanted to
"instill fear in your traitorous minds."
It was not immediately clear whether McCaul was referring to
the same note mentioned in the complaint.
Authorities charge that Ciancia walked into the airport's
Terminal 3 on Friday morning, took out an assault rifle from his
bag and opened fire, shooting dead Gerardo Hernandez, a
39-year-old TSA officer at a document checkpoint.
Ciancia, authorities charge, then went on to shoot and wound
two other TSA employees and a passenger, prompting a panicked
evacuation of the world's sixth-busiest airport.
The U.S. attorney in Los Angeles has charged Ciancia with
murdering a federal officer and committing violence at an
international airport, crimes that carry the threat of execution
if Ciancia is convicted.
McCaul suggested that the suspected shooter wanted to
demonstrate what he viewed as lax security at airports.
"The other thing he wanted to talk about was how easy it is
to bring a gun into an airport and do something just like he
did," McCaul said of the note.
McCaul also said that police visited Ciancia's home after
being alerted by worried relatives, but he had already left for
the airport about 45 minutes before.
Ciancia's father, who lives in Pennsville Township, New
Jersey, called local police before the shooting after Ciancia,
who moved to California 18 months ago and lives in suburban Los
Angeles, sent his brother a worrisome text message.
McCaul said police in Pennsville contacted Los Angeles
police, who then "visited the suspect's home the morning of the
shooting and missed him by literally, probably, 45 minutes."
A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department said on
Sunday she was unable to confirm or deny McCaul's assertion.
In a message on Twitter, the Los Angeles Airport Police
Division warned passengers to expect delays on Sunday as the
airport returns to "full operations."