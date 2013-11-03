By Jonathan Allen
Nov 3 The suspected gunman in last week's deadly
attack at Los Angeles International Airport wrote a note saying
he intended to die after killing at least one security officer,
the chairman of a key U.S. security committee said on Sunday.
Twenty-three-year-old Paul Anthony Ciancia also discussed
weaknesses in airport security in the "suicide" note before
Friday's attack, Michael McCaul, the Republican chair of the
House Committee on Homeland Security told CNN.
Ciancia is accused of shooting dead a Transportation
Security Administration officer, the first employee from the
agency to die in the line of duty since it was created after the
Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. Airport police shot and wounded the
gunman, ending the rampage.
"It's clearly one of those notes that reads, 'I'm going to
kill people and I don't want to kill civilians,' with the idea
that he's going to die at the end of this," McCaul, who said he
had read the note, told CNN.
He said the note "talks a lot about killing TSA agents, and
he said, 'If I just kill one, my mission is accomplished.'"
In a criminal complaint filed on Saturday, investigators
said they found a handwritten letter signed by Ciancia in his
bag that addressed TSA officials, writing that he wanted to
"instill fear in your traitorous minds."
It was not immediately clear whether McCaul was referring to
the same note mentioned in the complaint.
Investigators have declined to discuss a possible motive for
Ciancia's reported grievance with the TSA.
A report from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil
rights group, that Ciancia was carrying literature showing he
believed that the agency was involved in a conspiracy to create
a single global government could not be confirmed.
ASSAULT RIFLE IN BAG
Authorities charge that Ciancia walked into the airport's
Terminal 3 on Friday morning, took out an assault rifle from his
bag and opened fire, shooting dead Gerardo Hernandez, a
39-year-old TSA officer at a document checkpoint.
Ciancia, authorities charge, then went on to shoot and wound
two other TSA employees and a passenger, prompting a panicked
evacuation of the world's sixth-busiest airport.
The passenger, Brian Ludmer, described in local media
reports as a 29-year-old high-school teacher, was awaiting
further surgery on his fractured leg at Ronald Reagan UCLA
Medical Center, a spokesman for the hospital said on Sunday.
Another victim, who has not been identified, remains in
critical condition, the spokesman said.
The U.S. attorney in Los Angeles has charged Ciancia with
murdering a federal officer and committing violence at an
international airport, crimes that carry the threat of execution
if Ciancia is convicted.
McCaul suggested that the suspected shooter wanted to
demonstrate what he viewed as lax security at airports.
"The other thing he wanted to talk about was how easy it is
to bring a gun into an airport and do something just like he
did," McCaul said of the note.
McCaul also said that police visited Ciancia's home after
being alerted by worried relatives, but he had already left for
the airport about 45 minutes before.
Ciancia's father, who lives in Pennsville Township, New
Jersey, called local police before the shooting after Ciancia,
who moved to California 18 months ago and lives in suburban Los
Angeles, sent his brother a worrisome text message.
McCaul said police in Pennsville contacted Los Angeles
police, who then "visited the suspect's home the morning of the
shooting and missed him by literally, probably, 45 minutes."
Andy Neiman, an LAPD spokesman, said on Sunday that before
the shooting began, officers went to Ciancia's home to make a
"welfare check" and spoke to his roommates. They said they had
seen Ciancia that morning before he left the house.
"His roommates had seen him and said he was in good shape
and there was no additional follow-up," Neiman said. House
Committee on Homeland Security said on Sunday.
In message on Twitter, the Los Angeles Airport Police
Division warned passengers to expect delays on Sunday as the
airport returns to "full operations."