LOS ANGELES Nov 25 President Barack Obama on Monday met with the family of Gerardo Hernandez, the security officer who was killed during a deadly shooting at Los Angeles International Airport, a White House spokesman said.

Obama, who is in California for a series of fundraisers for the Democratic Party, also met with Tony Grigsby and James Speer, Transportation Security Administration officers who were wounded in the shootout. The meetings were held at Obama's hotel.

A 23-year-old male, Paul Anthony Ciancia, is accused of the Nov. 1 shooting in which an airline passenger was also wounded at the airport known as LAX.

Ciancia was later gunned down by airport police. Last week he was released from the hospital where he was recovering from bullet wounds and turned over to federal marshals. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Patrick Graham)