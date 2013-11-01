WASHINGTON Nov 1 President Barack Obama said on Friday that he is concerned about a shooting at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday that killed one person and wounded at least six other people.

"We're concerned about it, but I'll let law enforcement folks talk about it directly," Obama told reporters in the Oval Office after meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank)