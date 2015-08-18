By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Aug 18 California lawmakers
on Tuesday reintroduced a bill to legalize assisted suicide that
had stalled amid opposition from the Catholic church and
disability rights activists, as leaders among majority Democrats
vowed to make its passage a priority.
In a move that made clear that lawmakers sought support from
Latino Catholics who might be concerned about church opposition,
backers of the bill showcased support from top Latino
politicians at a news conference on Tuesday, some of whom spoke
dramatically in Spanish of the pain and suffering experienced by
people with terminal cancer and other illnesses.
"Californians cannot wait any longer," Senate leader Kevin
de Leon said.
Labor leader Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm
Workers union with Cesar Chavez, recalled her mother's agonizing
death from cancer, which she called "horrific."
Backers of physician-assisted suicide have tried numerous
times to legalize it in California, without success.
Last year, the issue burst into public consciousness in
California after a 29-year-old cancer patient, Brittany Maynard,
moved to Oregon to take advantage of that state's aid-in-dying
law.
With polls showing consistent support for such a measure in
the most populous U.S. state, Democratic lawmakers introduced a
bill after Maynard's death to make it legal for a doctor to
prescribe medication for a terminally ill patient to end his or
her life.
The practice is opposed by many doctors, who feel they
should preserve life, the Catholic church and many conservative
religious groups.
Assisted suicide is legal in Oregon, Washington, Montana and
Vermont.
Disability rights activists fear disabled people will be
pushed to end their lives by insurance companies or relatives
who do not want to care for them.
The California bill makes it a felony to pressure someone
into physician-assisted suicide. It also forbids insurance
companies from sending patients information about aid-in-dying
drugs unless the patient has requested it.
After intense lobbying, supporters persuaded the California
Medical Association, which had opposed prior efforts, to take a
neutral stand, and the bill passed the state senate in June.
But it stalled in the assembly health committee after some
Latino Democrats balked amid Catholic church opposition.
On Tuesday, supporters made a political end-run around the
committee by reintroducing the measure during a special session
called over the summer to deal with healthcare issues.
For the special session the health committee has different
members, and the bill is considered more likely to pass.
The bill is opposed by most legislative Republicans.
