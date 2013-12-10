SACRAMENTO Calif. Dec 9 California will submit
a bid aimed at persuading Boeing to choose the most populous
U.S. state as a site for its new 777X jet production facility, a
move that if successful could begin to rebuild its once-proud
aerospace industry, a spokesman for Governor Jerry Brown said on
Monday.
California, which still has a Boeing facility in Long Beach,
would be one of several states bidding for the facility, said
Brook Taylor of Brown's office of Business and Economic
Development. The deadline for submitting the proposal is
Tuesday, Taylor said.
The U.S. aerospace giant requested proposals for the
jetliner program from more than a dozen states after unionized
machinists in Washington state last month rejected a labor
contract that would have guaranteed coveted work on the plane
takes place there.