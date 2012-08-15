Aug 15 California plans to sell $1.6 billion of
general obligation bonds on September 25, an offering that will
be comprised of $1.3 billion of new money issues for
infrastructure and $300 million of refunding bonds, Treasurer
Bill Lockyer said on Wednesday.
Among other issues in the state's fall calendar, another
$500 million general obligation refunding bond sale is planned
for October 23, the treasurer added in a statement.
California also plans to sell $250 million state public works
board lease revenue bonds on September 13 and another $548
million state public works board lease revenue bonds on October
17.