May 14 California will spend an extra $2.9
billion on public education over the next two years thanks to
higher-than-expected revenue, money that could help Governor
Jerry Brown win support for his plan to funnel funds to the
state's poorest districts.
Brown announced the boost in spending on Tuesday as part of
the annual mid-year revision of the state's budget projections,
a ritual in California that marks the beginning of the
legislative season for fighting over the next year's spending
plan.
The extra money - mostly the result of higher property tax
revenue from an improving housing market and a better general
economy - could help Brown win support for his quest to
dramatically reform the way California pays for education. It
would send more money to the poorest school districts and allow
local officials to spend the funds as they see fit.
The plan has drawn criticism from suburban school districts
and legislators on both sides of the aisle, who say it would
leave communities with pockets of middle and upper-income
residents with less money than they would have had under the
state's old funding system.
Brown's plan calls for a base grant to all school districts
for each registered student, but it would also give extra money
to students who are poor, don't speak English well, or live in
areas with high concentrations of people considered
disadvantaged.
"Everybody is going to do better," Brown, a Democrat, said
in presenting the plan on Tuesday. "But some are going to do
considerably better."
The idea that some districts would wind up with less money
under Brown's plan than they would have had under the state's
old system led to a backlash among Democrats and Republicans
alike.
In addition, school districts complained they would have
little money for adult education under the plan, and that some
items like teacher training would have to be paid for out of the
new base grants, possibly reducing the amount of funding
available for teaching students.
MORE FUNDING
But Brown's new proposal offers concessions to address some
of the concerns.
Among them are delays in any changes to funding for adult
education and $1 billion for teacher training, instructional
materials and other costs of implementing new standards.
The additional funds leave Brown better situated to
negotiate with legislators who want more money allocated to the
base grants, so that no school district would be left with less
money than it would have otherwise received.
Moments after Brown presented his May budget revision,
Assembly Speaker John Perez, a Democrat, said lawmakers would be
likely to reach a deal with Brown despite the differences in
their plans, and that there would be a way to lift spending for
all schools over time.
Skeptics, including many in the legislature, had also
complained that the plan did not require enough oversight of how
the school districts would spend the money.
The new plan addresses that issue as well, Brown said,
requiring greater transparency on spending by local districts.